The-Bachelor’s-Caelynn-Predicts-Who-Will-Propose-to-Bachelorette-Hannah

Despite their ups and downs during The Bachelor season 23, Caelynn Miller-Keyes is still rooting for Hannah Brown to find love on The Bachelorette. In fact, she exclusively tells Us Weekly she believes the season will end with an engagement.

“There was a time when Hannah and I were really close, and I was dating a guy that I thought I was gonna get engaged to, and we broke up, [and] she was talking me through that,” the 23-year-old tells Us. “And she talked about her breakup and how she was gonna get engaged, and if she was at that place a year ago, I feel even [more] strongly that she’s there more so now.”

The North Carolina native, who also competed with Hannah in the Miss USA 2018 pageant, has her bets on Luke Parker to win the Bachelorette’s heart. Luke, a 24-year-old from Georgia, was the first suitor Hannah met on the After the Final Rose episode on Monday, March 18.

Caelynn explains: “I read an article online that said that he’s a Christian, and Hannah’s faith’s important to her — she’s a strong Christian. … They’re both from the South, I see that happening.”

And as for her own relationship with Hannah, Caelynn says they’re in a “good place” now, and she’s excited to see her former competitor’s Bachelorette journey. “I’m super happy for her,” she says. “She’s hilarious and completely herself, and I think we’ve never had a Bachelorette be so entirely herself. … It’s gonna be a different season just because you’ve never seen someone be so vulnerable and so authentically themselves.”

“I think there’ll be some growling,” Caelynn quips. “Her Hannah B. thing.”

The Bachelorette season 15 premieres on ABC Monday, May 13, at 8 p.m. ET.

