A Hannah B. warrior! Nick Viall will come to Bachelorette Hannah Brown’s defense no matter who criticizes her — including his ex Corinne Olympios.

“I am a big Hannah fan, so regardless of who criticizes her, I’m going to defend her,” the “Viall Files” podcast host told Us Weekly exclusively. “I thought she was the perfect choice when she was announced; I still think she is the best choice; and I absolutely believe she is going to prove her critics wrong.”

Nick first came to Hannah’s defense earlier this month, after Corinne, who competed for his heart on season 21 of The Bachelor, said “anyone” would be a better lead that the Alabama native.

“It’s just random. Like, why?” Corinne told Us on May 8. “It’s, like, there’s nothing there that would have made me be like, ‘I need to see her again on TV. I need to see her find love.’ Like, she wasn’t even someone that I was like, ‘I want her to find love.’”

Nick replied in the comments section of Us’ Instagram post, writing, “Hannah is going to prove many people wrong.” He added on Thursday, May 16, that he believes the season 15 star is “authentic.”

“I think she is incapable of being anything other than authentic,” the Natural Habits essential oils creator told Us. “Her authenticity may at times come across as a little unpolished or messy, but I personally think it’s great. The world need more of authenticity like Hannah’s.”

Corinne, for her part, clarified her remarks at OK! Magazine’s Summer Kickoff Party in New York City on Wednesday, May 15. “It’s not that I would have preferred anyone, it’s just, that, specifically, was random,” she told Us.

As far as Nick’s clapback, Corinne, 26, believes her ex is just “miserable.”

“Nick is always going to defend anyone but me, so Nick can go F himself, OK?” she told Us on Wednesday. “I’m nice to Nick and he’s mean to me, always.”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

