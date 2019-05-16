Corinne Olympios can admit that Hannah Brown’s season premiere of The Bachelorette wasn’t as bad as she thought it would be, but she’s still unhappy with Nick Viall for defending the former pageant queen.

“Nick is always going to defend anyone but me, so Nick can go F himself, OK?” the Bachelor in Paradise alum, 26, told Us Weekly exclusively at OK! Magazine’s Summer Kickoff Party in New York City on Wednesday, May 15. “I’m nice to Nick and he’s mean to me, always.”

Corinne added: “He’s miserable. Let him be miserable.”

The season 21 contestant sparked drama with her ex earlier this month after she told Us that “anyone” would be a better Bachelorette than the season 15 lead, Hannah.

“It’s just random. Like, why?” Corinne told Us about the Alabama native on May 8. “It’s, like, there’s nothing there that would have made me be like, ‘I need to see her again on TV. I need to see her find love.’ Like, she wasn’t even someone that I was like, ‘I want her to find love.’”

Nick clapped back at Corinne’s remarks in the comments section of Us’ Instagram post on Friday, May 10, writing, “Hannah is going to prove many people wrong.”

On Thursday, Corinne clarified her comments, emphasizing that she just thought ABC’s choice was “random.”

“I just said that it was very random. It could have really been anyone, and they picked Hannah, and that got twisted all around,” she told Us. “It’s not that I would have preferred anyone, it’s just, that, specifically, was random.”

After watching the episode, the reality personality was pleasantly surprised by Hannah — but not the contestants.

“It was better than I expected. The guys are kind of like, douche-y,” she told Us. “They’re all there for the clout, come on!”

With reporting by Leanne Aciz Stanton

