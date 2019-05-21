Week 2 of Hannah Brown’s The Bachelorette journey sent Twitter into overdrive, thanks to Luke Parker’s surprising confession that he is already falling in love with the Alabama native. Yes, already.

During a group date on the Monday, May 20, episode of the ABC reality dating series, Luke, 24, shared his feelings for Hannah, also 24, while speaking on stage at a “Mr. Right” competition. “I can’t believe I’m saying this right now — this is so crazy because it’s so soon — but I can’t hide it. Hannah, I’m genuinely starting to fall in love with you,” he announced, much to the beauty pageant titleholder’s delight.

Hannah ended up crowning the import-export manager as the winner of the contest, but some viewers at home were taken aback by his early admission.

“Hannah: ‘Luke says he’s staring to fall in love with me, and I believe him.’ AYE HANNAH, LET ME SELL YOU TICKETS TO THIS AWESOME MUSIC FESTIVAL ON THIS ISLAND,” one fan tweeted, referencing the disastrous 2017 Fyre Festival.

Hannah: "Luke says he's starting to fall in love with me, and I believe him." AYE HANNAH, LET ME SELL YOU TICKETS TO THIS AWESOME MUSIC FESTIVAL ON THIS ISLAND…#thebachelorette — Diggy Moreland (@diggymoreland) May 21, 2019

Another member of Bachelor Nation uploaded a picture of a box filled with actual red flags. “Found a rare unseen before pic of Luke from #TheBachelorette,” the tweet read.

Found a rare unseen before pic of Luke from #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/2niV5ltS4U — Sam (@ravenwillowrain) May 21, 2019

One concerned viewer jokingly compared Luke to Penn Badgley’s sociopath You character, Joe Goldberg, tweeting, “Is Luke P. using #TheBachelorette as his audition for #YOU season 2?”

Former Bachelor leads and contestants also weighed in. The Bachelorette season 14 favorite Connor Obrochta tweeted, “Who doesn’t believe one word Luke says” alongside a GIF of the Mean Girls cast raising their hands. The Bachelor season 21 star Nick Viall, meanwhile, wrote, “Luke P seems like the type of guy who is capable of being really s–ty and then defends his action by saying ‘Only God can judge me.’ Not true Luke, I’m judging you right now. Also, i hate your tie.”

Who doesn’t believe one word Luke says ….. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/nrh2QnkwNN — Connor Obrochta (@CObrochta33) May 21, 2019

Also, Luke P seems like the type of guy who is capable of being really shitty and then defends his action by saying “Only God can judge me.” Not true Luke, I’m judging you right now. Also, i hate your tie. #theBachelorette — Nick Viall (@viallnicholas28) May 14, 2019

See more reactions below!

Luke P: you can trust me

Bachelor nation:

#thebachelorette pic.twitter.com/agd2ow8O7Z — Katelyn Rath (@katelyn_rath) May 21, 2019

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

