Luke P. laid his feelings for Hannah Brown on the line during the Monday, May 20, episode of The Bachelorette. Plus, Cam made enemies for crashing a group date.

Too Fast

Hannah’s first group date saw the fellas competing to be her Mr. Right. The guys showed off their talents and their, ahem, assets in the pageant. Luke P. made a spectacle of himself by telling Hannah he was falling in love with her and kissing her in front of the other contestants, though Hannah believed what he said. Luke ultimately won the competition, but the rose went to Jed.

Hannah and Luke got hot and heavy at the cocktail party, with her taking his shirt off for a massage. Jed walked in on them, prompting Hannah to say “f–k” approximately eight times. Jed was totally cool about it, though. After the rose ceremony, Luke busted into Hannah’s “in the moment” interview to rehash his feelings and make out with her.

Be Bold

The entire episode was filled with mentions of the word “bold” for some reason, which truly manifested itself during the second group date. Hannah and the men participated in a roller derby, but the real action happened at the afterparty. Cam arrived unannounced to surprise Hannah, which she seemed to appreciate. The same cannot be said for the rest of the guys.

Tyler C. creepily walked up behind Cam from afar during his confessional to confront him, and several others followed suit. Cam, however, could not apologize because his motto was to “ABC: Always be Cam.” Some of the men did not get time with Hannah as a result of the impromptu appearance, but Dustin received the rose.

Cam later interrupted Kevin’s alone time with Hannah at the cocktail party. When he awkwardly asked Kevin and Hannah to sit in a heart-shaped display of rose petals and eat chicken nuggets with him, Kevin obliged, not knowing what he was agreeing to. When Hannah was out of sight, Kevin threw a handful of nuggets at Cam for revenge.

Dirty Day

Tyler G. received the first one-on-one date. Hannah took him in a helicopter to ride four-wheelers in the mud. She later opened up about her relationship with Colton Underwood and her anxiety during their initial one-on-one. After dinner at The Roosevelt Hotel, Tyler accepted a rose.

Over Before It Began

Connor J., Daron and Matthew were sent home during the rose ceremony.

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

