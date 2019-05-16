There have been many intense feuds in the history of Bachelor Nation, but could the biggest one of all be with someone not even associated with the reality dating franchise? After Kelly Ripa shared her honest opinion about the series, the claws from former Bachelor contestants, as well as others, came out — while other celebrities were quick to come to her defense.

It all began during a discussion with her Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost, Ryan Seacrest, on the Tuesday, May 14, episode of the morning talk show, when the All My Children alum called both The Bachelor and The Bachelorette “creepy.”

And that wasn’t her only comment. “You guys, you know how I feel about the show, it disgusts me,” she said, noting that she thought Cassie Randolph had become the Bachelorette after she and Colton Underwood didn’t get engaged on his season of The Bachelor.

“I can’t stand the idea of 25 exceptional women fighting over one ordinary fella, in my opinion. You know how I feel, ladies, we are too special to be arguing over a guy,” Ripa added before jokingly calling the audience out for watching “that gross, gross show.”

While Ripa has long been open about her dislike for the franchise, it was her criticism on Tuesday that prompted people — including the show’s host, Chris Harrison, and creator Mike Fleiss — to speak out on social media.

While Harrison tweeted to fans of the show to “watch out” because of Ripa’s criticism, Fleiss opted to take a more direct approach, slamming the New Jersey native and claiming that the “franchise pays” her “salary.”

Fellow ABC star Ellen Pompeo, for her part, defended Ripa and slammed Harrison and Fleiss, in return, sparking support from Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes.

Scroll down to see which celebrities have weighed in on the Ripa vs. Bachelor Nation feud!