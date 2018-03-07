Kelly Ripa has some questions about Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnahm’s relationship.

The new couple appeared on Ripa, 47, and Ryan Seacrest’s morning show Live With Kelly and Ryan on Wednesday, March 7, but Ripa shaded their romance on Instagram only moments after the interview.

“I give them 100 days. Yikes,” a fan commented on a photo the Live With Kelly and Ryan account posted promoting the episode. Ripa quipped back, “You’re being generous.”

The Emmy winner didn’t hold back from calling Luyendyk out for his controversial actions during his visit to the show. “I want to understand everything,” she told the race car driver, who broke up with his season 22 Bachelor winner, Becca Kufrin, and proposed to his runner-up, 26-year-old Burnham, on After the Final Rose on Tuesday, March 6. “What are you thinking? How did this happen? Were you as shady as I think you are now?”

Luyendyk kept his cool as he explained that he “of course” felt pressure to propose to Kufrin on the finale, which aired on Monday, March 5. “Lauren had trouble opening up on the show a little bit and our relationship developed late and I was always sort of vying for her affection,” the real estate agent told Ripa and Seacrest, 43.

“I had a hard time expressing myself to him. I feel like i take some of the credit for that too,” Burnham chimed in. Added Luyendyk, “I think toward the end, as the Bachelor, you say, ‘This is the day I have to make a decision.’ And I really tried to think logically about it and I shouldn’t have proposed on that day.”

The Scottsdale native then recalled reaching out to the tech saleswoman on New Year’s Eve. “I asked Becca’s permission for that. From the beginning of our engagement I said, ‘You know, I’m having a tough time, that breakup was very difficult for me.’ And she could tell I had one foot in that relationship and I was never fully in that relationship,” he said. “So she was being very supportive and saying, ‘If you need to reach out to get closure or to either move forward with that.’”

As for their plans for the future? “I felt like we should get a little break from this so we’re going on vacation,” Luyendyk announced. “We’re so excited to do regular couple things. And then after that we’re going to Virginia Beach and we’re gonna pack up her car and her dog, Dallas, and drive all the way to Phoenix. She’s moving to Phoenix.”

The Virigina Beach native and the former bearer of red roses found their happy ending, and Kufin, 27, is preparing to start an exciting new chapter as the season 14 star of The Bachelorette.

