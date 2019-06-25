Hannah Brown dealt with Luke P.’s irritating tendencies as he somehow became even more vexing during the Monday, June 24, episode of The Bachelorette.

Black Boxes

Hannah and Garrett bungee-jumped out of a cable car in Latvia during their one-on-one date. She brazenly took off her bra before taking the leap, and while the show made us think the two were completely naked, Hannah later clarified on Instagram that she had her underwear on.

Garrett agreed to move past his feud with Luke P. and only focus on his relationship with Hannah. He confessed, “I’m falling in love for you — big time,” before she gave him a rose and said she felt back on track to find love after her fresh start with Garrett.

Baring All

Hannah had a relaxed group date as the men followed through on her orders to drop the drama. However, Luke P. used the opportunity to confront Hannah about her “naked” date with Garrett. He said her actions felt like cheating to him. Luke tried to shame her for the “boneheaded mistake,” but he vowed to support her despite her doing something “wrong.” Hannah later gave the group date rose to Tyler C.

Old Wounds

Garrett and Luke had a heated conversation ahead of the rose ceremony about staying in their own lanes. Nothing of value was discussed, but Luke asked Garrett not to bring it up at the cocktail party.

Hannah pulled aside Luke the next day to express that he did not get to tell her what to do with her body. He immediately went on the defensive, alleging that she misunderstood what he said. Hannah admitted that she went back and forth about whether to give up on the relationship, but Luke asked her to forgive him and keep fighting.

Luke got into it with the guys for the millionth time over the same ole stuff. Chris Harrison then announced that Hannah canceled the cocktail party … again.

Steamin’

Peter got hot and heavy with Hannah during their one-on-one spa date. She admitted that her romance with him was “sexually driven” as they made out in a sauna and a hot tub. Peter took the time to emphasize that he was not involved in the house drama.

Hannah wanted to ensure there was substance to her relationship with Peter, which she found when he opened up about his last heartbreak and told her he was falling for her. He received a rose after reciting the sweetest Spanish saying about everything working out the way it is supposed to.

Music Man

Jed snuck to Hannah’s hotel room in the middle of the night to serenade her and tell her he was falling in love with her.

Bad at Goodbyes

Dylan and Dustin were sent home during the rose ceremony. As Hannah gave Luke the last rose, she told him that she saw goodness inside him. She even told Chris that she might be falling in love with Luke.

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

