Hannah Brown lost her cool on the group of men vying for her heart after an argument with Luke P. turned ugly during the Monday, June 17, episode of The Bachelorette.

Another Chance

Hannah broke up with Luke P. during their one-on-one date because giving him the rose didn’t make sense to her. She asked him to respect her decision, so he left and wandered into the woods … before totally disrespecting her by returning to argue his case. Luke took the split as a wakeup call to “fight” for Hannah. He even yelled at her to demonstrate that he could show his emotions and told her he “genuinely” wanted to marry her.

Hannah did not give Luke the rose, but she let him stick around. She explained that Luke finally met her where she needed him to by displaying his true self. She also warned that he would not receive a rose at the ceremony if he turned back into a robot.

Enough Drama

Garrett asked Hannah at the cocktail party whether Luke P. mentioned any of the other guys during their one-on-one. She admitted that he did but only because she pressed him. Garrett quickly confronted Luke about it, since he lied about not discussing his fellow contestants. Shouting ensued, which led Hannah to step in and try to resolve the situation.

However, even after she told them all to mind their own business, she could hear the men arguing after she walked away. Hannah intervened a second time, telling Luke to stop making excuses and the others to worry about themselves instead of him. She then went off because she felt like the guys didn’t know anything about her and vented that she didn’t even want to talk to them anymore.

Hannah ended the cocktail party early after she broke down in tears. Devin, Grant and Kevin were sent home during the rose ceremony, while Luke survived another week.

Over It

Hannah then traveled to Latvia, where she sat down with Chris Harrison for a frank chat. She confessed that she wanted to give up. She didn’t feel like she could open up to the men and was upset that she didn’t have her feelings figured out yet. Hannah told Chris that she didn’t know if the process was going to work for her.

Hannah and Chris then miraculously showed up at the Bachelor Mansion to recap the season so far (in a segment that was clearly taped long after the Scotland ordeal). She ultimately decided to continue with the show — but, to be honest, what other choice did she have?

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!