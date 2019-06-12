Hannah Brown’s struggles with Luke P. only worsened during the Tuesday, June 11, episode of The Bachelorette.

Early Exit

The episode picked up where the previous one left off: Hannah confronting Luke P. and Luke S. about their feud. She got nowhere and ended up walking away from their conversation. Ultimately, Luke S. sent himself home before the rose ceremony. Hannah did not give roses to John Paul Jones and Matteo. She instead kept Luke P. around, explaining that her heart wanted him to be there.

Fake Face

Luke P. further established himself as a pathological liar during his one-on-one. After pledging to not mention the other guys, he name-dropped several to Hannah and accused them of putting words in his mouth. Luke really angered Hannah when he insisted that in real life everyone loves him. She stormed off frustrated because Luke could not express his feelings. Hannah wanted him to be real but admitted that she could not keep making excuses for him.

She later told Luke that she felt the allegations about him were not who he was. He then exasperated Hannah by claiming that he loved everything about her. Hannah confessed that she received no clarity about Luke on their date and called it her worst day as the Bachelorette. After rattling off reasons why they should break up, Hannah said she could not give Luke P. the rose. The episode ended before he could respond, though.

Elsewhere during the outing, Hannah revisited her beef with Caelynn Miller-Keyes. She confessed that she handled the situation wrong, which led her to break down. She also noted that she had never had a problem with another woman before that incident.

Makeout Games

The group date fellas competed in the Highland Games, a series of old Scottish feats that included wrestling in kilts sans underwear and ax throwing. Jed won after he asked to tussle with Hannah and earned a kiss. Hannah made the most of the outing by making out with Jed on his lap, Tyler C. on a bed and Peter on a pool table. Kevin even hilariously walked in on her steamy sesh with Jed, which surprised him since he had yet to kiss the Bachelorette.

Hannah, who couldn’t help but notice the lack of drama in Luke P.’s absence, gave the rose to Jed.

Magic Mike

Mike and Hannah explored Scotland during his one-on-one date. He was nervous because of his past heartbreak with his ex, but Mike eventually told Hannah he could see himself proposing to her. She then extended a rose to him.

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

