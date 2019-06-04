Hannah let her emotions take over after Luke P. and Luke S. got into it during the Monday, June 3, episode of The Bachelorette.

All About Luke P.

The men went full Ross Geller while playing rugby on the group date. Kevin hurt his shoulder and had to be carted away in an ambulance. Luke P., meanwhile, played rough, at one point body-slamming and kneeing Luke S. in the face.

Luke P. got ahead of the chatter by telling Hannah his side of the story first and placing the blame on Luke S. Several of the men confronted Luke P. over his behavior and backed up Luke S.’s allegations. They even stormed off as Luke P. defended himself. Luke S. later called his fellow Luke a psychopath. The rose went to Garrett as Hannah left in a confusion over her feelings for Luke P. amid the accusations.

Before the rose ceremony, Luke P. assured Luke S. he would tell Hannah the truth: the latter was there for the right reasons. However, behind his back, Luke P. said Luke S. tried to persuade him to talk him up to Hannah. The episode ended with Hannah pulling aside both men to get to the bottom of things.

Tears and Fears

Hannah began her one-on-one with Tyler C. by crying over Luke P. Tyler comforted her and cheered her up on their lobster-trapping excursion. Hannah later admitted that she initially saw Tyler as a player, but she gave him the rose after he exceeded her expectations and opened up about almost losing his dad. They finished the night with a Jake Owen concert.

Music Man

Jed and Hannah explored Boston on their one-on-one date, as she made up random facts about America, had a heart-to-heart with a Celtics player who really should have received her rose and toasted with ice cream. Jed confessed during the dinner portion of their date that he originally came on the show because it would be a huge platform for his music, but he genuinely was falling for Hannah. She replied that she was catching feels and gave him the rose.

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

