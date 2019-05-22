Demi Lovato is not a fan of Luke P.! The “Cool for the Summer” singer warned The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown about contestant Luke Parker after he professed that he was “falling in love” with the former pageant star during the season’s second week.

Lovato, 26, watched the episode two of The Bachelorette season 15 one day after it originally aired on Monday, May 20. “Hannah, honey, do not trust him!!!!!!” she captioned a clip of the dating series on her Instagram Stories.

After Luke, 24, told Hannah, also 24, that he’s “starting to fall in love” with her, despite it being very early in the season, Lovato’s reaction was clear: “Huh?! How?!”

The Camp Rock star continued, “I’m uncomfortable. I’m cringing.”

Lovato admitted that she “never watched The Bachelorette or The Bachelor” before, but she was drawn in because the 2018 Miss Alabama winner is “so cute.” As for who the former Disney Channel star hopes wins Hannah’s heart in the end? Lovato is drawn to San Antonio native Mike.

“He’s my pick… Jussssayin’” she wrote on an Instagram Stories clip of Mike reprimanding Luke.

The Sonny With a Chance alum is not the only one who is skeptical about Luke. The import-export manager shocked viewers when he openly shared his feelings for Hannah during a “Mr. Right” competition on Monday’s episode.

“I can’t believe I’m saying this right now — this is so crazy because it’s so soon — but I can’t hide it,” he confessed. “Hannah, I’m genuinely starting to fall in love with you.”

While the beauty pageant titleholder was thrilled by Luke’s admission, his words sent some people on social media into a tizzy. Nick Viall, who was the star of The Bachelor season 21, tweeted, “Also, Luke P seems like the type of guy who is capable of being really shitty and then defends his action by saying ‘Only God can judge me.’ Not true Luke, I’m judging you right now. Also, i hate your tie. #theBachelorette.”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

