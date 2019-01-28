‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Contestants Who Have Walked Off the Show

Since The Bachelor began in 2002, the premise has been the same: 25-30 contestants looking to fall in love enter the show and one is chosen at the end by the suitor or suitress. However, that’s not always how it has worked. While the lead is responsible for eliminating contestants each week, sometimes it’s the contestants who call it quits, walking off the show.

During season 18 of The Bachelor, Juan Pablo Galavis became one of the least-liked bachelors of all time – and was walked out on not once, but twice. Sharleen Joynt left after a date in Miami, explaining that she just wasn’t that into him.

Andi Dorfman – who went on to become season 10’s Bachelorette – also had one of the most memorable exits in the show’s series. After spending what she thought was a horrible night with him during in the fantasy suite, the lawyer woke up and decided she needed to leave. They got into an argument and she called him an “a—hole” before leaving for good.

It wasn’t just women leaving The Bachelor either. During season 9 of The Bachelorette, Bryden Vukasin interrupted Desiree Hartsock’s one-on-one date to tell her that he needed to leave, leaving her completely stunned.

For more shocking exits, watch our video above. The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

