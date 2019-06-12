Quitting for the right reasons? Luke Stone is speaking out about his decision to stop competing for Hannah Brown’s heart on season 15 of The Bachelorette — and it isn’t all Luke Parker’s fault!

“A lot of people seem to think that it stems from the whole Luke P. situation, which it does — that was a catalyst,” the 29-year-old political consultant began on Good Morning America’s Strahan & Sara on Wednesday, June 12. “I think for me, that night was long, it was hard and I tried my best to sort of communicate with Hannah and figure out where her head was at. To me, being there, I felt like she didn’t trust me.”

Luke S. interrupted Hannah and pulled her aside before the rose ceremony began on Tuesday, June 11, episode of the ABC dating series.

“It’s just been hard for me to defend my character time and time again,” Luke S. told Hannah on Tuesday’s episode before he left. “I would just urge you to keep your eyes open for … I think you know who I’m talking about. Just be wary.”

While his departure was seemingly related to his blowup fight with Luke P., he told Michael Strahan, Sara Haines and guest cohost Keke Palmer that the trust issue was the real reason behind his exit.

“That was enough for me to leave because trust is the basis of every relationship,” Luke S. explained on Wednesday. “Without trust you can’t have a relationship. When I felt like I had lost that, that was when I felt like I needed to leave.”

Luke P.’s future with the former pageant queen remained up in the air at the end of Tuesday’s episode. The show ended on a cliffhanger as Hannah was rattling off reasons why they should break up on their one-on-one date.

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!