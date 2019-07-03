The Bachelorette season 15 has been intense both on and off TV screens, to say the least. That said, Hannah Brown has a lot that she needs to get off her chest.

The reality star, 24, took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, July 2, in the middle of an outdoor run in her home state of Alabama to give fans an update on her state of mind after filming the ABC reality dating series.

“So, it really wasn’t an exaggeration. I did not work out at all for, like, four months. Yeah, so my body turned to mush,” she said. “Gotta get back on track! And I’ve got a lot of stress to burn off right now, so great time.”

Brown ended her video message with her hometown slogan of “Roll tide!” before telling her 1.4 million followers that she “can say that here as much as I want to.”

“It’s really important for me and my health to feel good, so I’m jumping back on the wagon,” she said about returning to her workout routine. “You can too. Woo-hoo, let’s do it! And we’ll probably die, but it’s OK!”

The former Miss Alabama USA’s admission about the “stress” she has been feeling came nearly two weeks after news broke that her season’s frontrunner, Jed Wyatt, had been in a serious relationship before leaving for the show. His ex-girlfriend Haley Stevens spoke to Us Weekly about how they had been dating for approximately four months when the singer, 25, joined the cast with the sole intention of promoting his budding music career.

“As a fellow musician and as somebody that just loves this person, I’m like, ‘Why would I hold him back from this opportunity?’” Stevens told Us in June. “I know the premise of the show. Even though that’s not an ideal situation for our current relationship, when you’re not in it, it seems like a movie. It seems like it’s just a TV show. You don’t necessarily think about the fact that hearts are going to get involved, there are going to be feelings involved.”

Wyatt himself confessed to Brown on the June 3 episode that he saw The Bachelorette as “a huge platform” and “came in with that mindset,” but he ultimately found himself developing feelings for her.

The drama surrounding the season made headlines again on Monday, July 1, when a sneak peek for an upcoming episode revealed that the Bachelor alum had sex with one of her contestants in a windmill — twice. Fans pieced together that the suitor was likely Wyatt, who filmed a one-on-one date at a windmill.

Controversial contestant Luke Parker was not pleased when he found out about Brown’s hookup. He told her in Monday’s preview that he would “completely remove” himself from their relationship if she “had sex with one or multiple of these guys.” Visibly frustrated, the University of Alabama graduate confirmed that she had, in fact, done the deed, which left Parker, 24, stunned.

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

