Say what? Hannah Brown admits in a new promo for The Bachelorette that she had sex with one of her contestants twice during filming — and Luke Parker is not happy about it.

After the Monday, July 1, episode, ABC aired a sneak peak at what is still to come on season 15. The steamy teaser ends with Luke, 24, turning to Hannah, also 24, during a one-on-one date and saying, “So, let’s talk about sex, and let’s say you have had sex with one or multiple of these guys. I’d completely remove myself from this relationship.”

The preview cuts to the former Miss Alabama USA walking the import/export manager out to a waiting SUV, seemingly to send him home in the wake of their intense conversation.

“My husband would never say what you’ve said to me,” she tells him. “I have had sex. And honestly, Jesus still loves me. From obviously how you feel, me f–king in a windmill, you probably wanna leave.”

After realizing what Hannah just said, a visibly stunned Luke responds, “Say what?”

The promo ends with Hannah shrugging her shoulders in a confessional and confessing, “I f–ked in a windmill. And guess what? We did it a second time!”

Naturally, viewers immediately played detective and pointed out on Twitter that an earlier sneak peek showed the Bachelor alum on a date with frontrunner Jed Wyatt near a windmill. “This is me rewinding #TheBachelorette to find the windmill. IT WAS JED,” one fan speculated.

This is me rewinding #TheBachelorette to find the windmill. IT WAS JED. 👀 (Lmk if you ever need a sidekick, @RealitySteve) pic.twitter.com/CNdddS3qxc — Katie McBroom (@KLMcBroom) July 2, 2019

Jed, 25, became a controversial figure this season after his ex-girlfriend Haley Stevens came forward and revealed that they were in a serious, four-month relationship when he joined the cast. The singer-songwriter himself admitted to Hannah on the June 10 episode that he joined the show to help his budding career.

“As a fellow musician and as somebody that just loves this person, I’m like, ‘Why would I hold him back from this opportunity?’” Haley told Us Weekly exclusively. “You don’t necessarily think about the fact that hearts are going to get involved, there are going to be feelings involved.”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

For all the inside details on the biggest celebrity stories and scoop this week, subscribe to our new podcast "Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood" below!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!