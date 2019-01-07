Could he be the one? Bachelor Nation’s Lesley Murphy took to Instagram on Sunday, January 6, to introduce her new boyfriend, Alex Kav, in a heartfelt post nine months after splitting from ex Dean Unglert.

“Boy meets world🌎World, meet boy,” the reality star, 31, gushed alongside a photo of herself kissing the drone pilot in Norway with a gorgeous backdrop. “Thought it was about time to let y’all in on the newest addition to The Road Les Traveled!”

Murphy added a nod to the hit ABC reality dating show: “We’re 3 continents down together…with the next one being Alex’s home country soon🇦🇺Finally making it to hometowns y’all :).”

The travel blogger opened up about her love life exclusively to Us Weekly in November 2018, revealing that she was seeing someone but wasn’t quite ready to give away details just yet.

“I am dating. I am dating somebody and I think that I would love to talk more about that when the timing is right. … I really started telling my followers about love from the beginning, right? That was five years go when I first went on The Bachelor,” she told Us at the time. “So I’ve done that every step of the way so far and so I can’t wait to keep them in the loop when the timing is right. And yes, I am dating somebody. It’s only been a few months, so it’s in the beginning stages. … I would love to share that, more of that, and more of him, when the timing’s right.”

Murphy first appeared on season 17 of The Bachelor in 2013 when she vied for the heart of Sean Lowe but was sent home the episode before hometown dates. She later appeared on Bachelor Winter Games, where she met and began dating Unglert. The two split in April 2018.

“I think [Dean and I] just differed so much, whether it had been viewpoints on life, or what we want out of life, what we were set on this planet to do, maturity,” Murphy explained to Us in November of the breakup. “So it is such a breath of fresh air to be with somebody who is so … He gets me. He meets me at every level, every step of the way.”

