It’s over for Dean Unglert and Lesley Murphy. The Bachelor Winter Games costars have called it quits after four months together, E! News reports.

Unglert, 26, and Murphy, 30, hit it off shortly after they began filming the ABC reality competition late last year. The startup recruiter surprised viewers when he got down on bended knee during the World Tells All special in February, only to present the travel blogger with a key to his apartment.

Unglert previously appeared on Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette and season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2017. During the latter, he was criticized by some viewers for his love triangle with Danielle Lombard and Kristina Schulman. Meanwhile, Murphy starred on Sean Lowe’s season of The Bachelor in 2013. She returned for another shot at love on Bachelor Winter Games after revealing that she underwent a preventative double mastectomy.

The news of the split comes just one day after the former couple’s Bachelor Winter Games costars Clare Crawley and Benoit Beauséjour-Savard announced that they had called off their engagement.

“We understand a lot of you have been asking about our relationship since the show, and we wanted to thank you all for the love and respect as we navigated it in real life off camera. We do understand however, having a public engagement on TV kind of changes that,” Crawley, 36, and Beauséjour-Savard, 31, wrote in a joint statement posted on their social media accounts.

“It’s with a heavy heart that we have mutually decided to end our relationship,” they continued. “We think the world of each other, and we were both hoping we could make this work. I’m sorry that this may not be what you want to hear, but it’s our truth. Just know there are no negative feelings here, we are simply two people who believed in love, and were open enough to give it a chance. We still care for each other very deeply (That is why no hate or disrespectful comments will be tolerated about the other.) Please respect our privacy as well, as with the end of any relationship, it is never easy. Thank you for your understanding and love while we have shared our vulnerability with the world.”

Bachelor Winter Games winners Ashley Iaconetti and Kevin Wendt broke up in March.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!