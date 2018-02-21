The Bachelor Winter Games finale is the steamiest, most drama-filled, unexpected ending in Bachelor history,” the voiceover says in ABC’s latest promo for the Thursday, February 21, finale. While the video is only 15 seconds, it contains quite a bit of excitement.

Dean Unglert, who originally appeared on Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette and went on to get involved in a love triangle on Bachelor in Paradise, is shown getting down on one knee in front of Lesley Murphy. There’s also a gorgeous Neil Lane ring shown in the promo! So did he propose?

Another huge topic of conversation during the finale will be the infamous fantasy suite dates, and if Ashley Iaconetti will go with Kevin Wendt. While the 29-year-old journalist told the world she was a virgin when she joined the franchise during Chris Soules’ season, Kevin didn’t feel pressure or uncomfortable about that at all.

“I didn’t think about it twice when she told me. There were so many other things going on with her that I liked that it wasn’t the label of ‘virginity’ that took away my thought of her. I just was enjoying her company, getting to know her,” Kevin, 33, told Us. “People associate [the Fantasy Suite] with sex every time, because you’re finally alone for the first time … It was just important to be alone and get to know each other better.”

The Bachelor Winter Games finale airs on ABC Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

*With reporting by Emily Marcus.

