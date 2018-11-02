Her rose has been claimed! Lesley Murphy revealed that she has a new man in her life seven months after splitting from Dean Unglert.

“I am dating. I am dating somebody and I think that I would love to talk more about that when the timing is right … I really started telling my followers about love from the beginning, right? That was five years go when I first went on The Bachelor,” Murphy, 31, exclusively tells Us Weekly. “So I’ve done that every step of the way so far and so I can’t wait to keep them in the loop when the timing is right. And yes, I am dating somebody. It’s only been a few months, so it’s in the beginning stages … I would love to share that, more of that, and more of him, when the timing’s right.”

Last month, fans speculated that The Road Les Traveled blogger had a special someone in her life after she posted a photo of her legs next to a mystery man’s. While Murphy didn’t disclose her new beau’s identity, she admitted that he’s very different from Unglert, 27, who she fell for while filming Bachelor Winter Games.

“I think [Dean and I] just differed so much, whether it had been viewpoints on life, or what we want out of life, what we were set on this planet to do, maturity,” she explained to Us. “So it is such a breath of fresh air to be with somebody who is so … He gets me. He meets me at every level, every step of the way.”

The news comes weeks after Unglert exclusively told Us that he is staying “away from” dating in Bachelor Nation because “there’s so much pressure.”

Murphy also tells Us that her new man has been “so supportive” of her preventive double mastectomy: “I don’t think I could be with somebody who wasn’t [supportive].”

The Bachelor alum, who has been open about the challenges she’s faced with relationships and intimacy since having her preventive double mastectomy and reconstruction surgery, told Us why it’s important for her to be vulnerable with fans.

“I’m not the only one going through this and I think that story needs to be told more … And that kills me to hear that we are so self-confident about this aspect of our body that we can’t even do an act that’s so natural to us anymore,” Murphy, who has taken women affected by breast cancer abroad through her LimitLes Travel Series, noted to Us. “I mean, self-confidence totally comes into play in the bedroom, it absolutely does. That’s a new reality and that’s my new normal and I can’t let that get in the way of sex.”

