Every October, the public turns its attention to a critical health issue: breast cancer awareness. And, of course, stars are included in this. With celebrities like Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Cynthia Nixon and Sheryl Crow speaking out about their own battles with the disease by telling stories of survival, and other stars like Serena Williams, January Jones and Elizabeth Hurley helping to celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness Month by doing everything from singing and posting topless selfies on social media to fronting breast cancer awareness campaigns, Hollywood has the whole world thinking pink in an effort to end breast cancer.

This is no surprise — approximately 266,120 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in U.S. women in 2018, according to Breastcancer.org, as well as 63,960 new cases of non-invasive breast cancer. In good news, the death rate has been dropping every year since 2000. That means more and more women are fighting back to beat the disease and become survivors. Below, Us shares the inspiring stories of stars who beat breast cancer.