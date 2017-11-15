Amid Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ cancer battle, the Veep star is determined to keep working.

“Julia is undergoing treatment for breast cancer, and we’re obviously postponing production of the show – we were supposed to have started now – while she’s in treatment. But the expectation is that we will shoot again,” executive producer Frank Rich said on SiriusXM’s “Press Pool” on Wednesday, November 15. “We have one more season we’re doing, which we’re incredibly excited about. Rather impressively, while we wait for her to gather her full strength, around her treatment we’ve been having with the cast in Los Angeles, table reads of scripts for the final season as they’re ready.”

“So it’s been quite something because she’s fighting a serious, what is for anybody, a real illness. And yet, wants to keep working as much as circumstances allow without being crazy about it,” Rich continued. “I’ve seen her as recently as ten days ago, and watched her just be hilarious playing Selina Meyer. With the cast all around her playing the assorted group of idiots that Selena has to deal with on a weekly basis on the show. So she’s got a great support system. She’s a very strong person and we can’t wait to welcome her back at full speed.”

The actress shared an update on her health on Thursday, November 9, and revealed she had completed her third round of chemotherapy. “2 of my darling Bozos (love them so much) psyche me up for 3rd chemo today,” she wrote alongside a video of her costars Sam Richardson and Matt Walsh made to inspire her during her treatment. “And guess what? It worked! I’m psyched AF.”

The 56-year-old first announced that she was diagnosed with breast cancer on Twitter. “1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one,” she wrote on September 28. “The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!