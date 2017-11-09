Julia Louis-Dreyfus Completes Third Round of Chemotherapy

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has completed her third round of chemotherapy. The Veep star gave an update about her health with a video her costars Sam Richardson and Matt Walsh made to inspire her during her treatment.

“2 of my darling Bozos (love them so much) psyche me up for 3rd chemo today. And guess what? It worked! I’m psyched AF,” the Emmy winner tweeted on Thursday, November 9.

The actors teamed up for a skit in which they both sat in front of a laptop to search for inspirational quotes for the actress as she prepared to undergo her treatment for breast cancer. After passing on quotes from Joseph Stalin, Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein, the two settled on singing “Eye of the Tiger” by Survivor instead.

“Kick some ass, Julia! We love you!” Richardson says at the end of the clip.

Her other costars in the HBO series, Timothy Simons and Tony Hale, created a similar video to Katy Perry’s hit song “Roar” back in October when Louis-Dreyfus was undergoing her second round of chemo. The Seinfeld alum took to Instagram at the time and thanked her costars for their inspiration.

“Chemo #2: finito. We are NOT fucking around here. ‘I’ve got the eye of the tiger. The Fighter dancing through the fire cuz I am a champion and you’re going to hear me ROAR,’” she captioned a photo of herself with a mustache drawn on her face. “Thanks to @mrtonyhale & @timothycsimons & @katyperry for their hilarious and loving inspiration.”

In September, the 56-year-old announced that she was diagnosed with breast cancer on Twitter. “1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one,” she shared on September 28. “The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”

The actress has received an outpouring of support from fans and other Hollywood stars since her announcement and has continued to stay active on social media throughout her treatment.

