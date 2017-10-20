Julia Louis-Dreyfus Completes Second Round of Chemotherapy: Photo

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has completed her second round of chemotherapy. The Veep star gave an update on her health and revealed who is inspiring her as she fights breast cancer in an Instagram post on Thursday, October 19.

“Chemo #2: finito. We are NOT f—king around here,” the 56-year-old captioned a pic of herself with a drawn mustache on her face.

“’I’ve got the eye of the tiger. The Fighter dancing through the fire cuz I am a champion and you’re going to hear me ROAR,'” she continued. “Thanks to @mrtonyhale & @timothycsimons & @katyperry for their hilarious and loving inspiration.”

The Seinfeld alum announced last month that she was diagnosed with breast cancer. “1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one,” she shared on September 28. “The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”

The actress learned of her diagnosis just one day after taking home the 2017 Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Veep. She received many messages of support, including a note from Seinfeld costar Jason Alexander.

“When we first heard about Julia — I know she has breast cancer, I don’t know much more. We sent her emails saying ‘You must have a huge circuit of people closer than us to talk and share stories,'” he exclusively told Us Weekly at the AT&T Audience Network’s event on October 10. “I find that women and couples and families that have been through this, they all pay it forward. So the minute you hear someone’s going through it, everybody says, ‘Do you need to talk? Do you need advice? Do you need contacts, doctors — ‘ Whatever it may be.”

He added: “So we said all of that to Julia and we haven’t, you know, heard back from her, which is fine, that just means there’s special people around her.”

