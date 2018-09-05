Back and better. Julia Louis-Dreyfus gave an update on her health and her return to work in a new interview after being diagnosed with breast cancer last year.

“I feel good. I feel strong,” the Veep star, 57, told The Associated Press in an interview published on Tuesday, September 4. “I’ve got energy and, yeah, back to my old tricks. It feels like I never left.” The actress added that it feels “fantastic” to be filming her hit HBO comedy again.

Louis-Dreyfus has partnered with Carolina Herrera and Saks Fifth Avenue to raise money for the department store’s Key to the Cure initiative. The Seinfeld alum worked with designer Wes Gordon to create a T-shirt that will benefit AiRS Foundation, a nonprofit that helps women with breast reconstruction costs after having mastectomies.

The New Adventures of Old Christine alum shared why she selected this as her first cancer awareness project. “It’s hard to say no, but I’ve just had to be very careful about managing my time and conserving my energy, so you know I’m putting my whole self into Key to the Cure,” she explained. “You can’t spread yourself too thin. That’s why I wanted to choose the organization wisely and carefully.”

Louis-Dreyfus was diagnosed with breast cancer in September 2017. “1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one,” she wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”

When the Saturday Night Live alum completed chemotherapy in January, her sons Henry, 26, and Charlie, 21 — whom she shares with husband Brad Hall — made a video to cheer her on. “Pretty swell, right?” she said on Instagram of the gesture. “Ain’t they sweet?”

Louis-Dreyfus shared an update on her health in February after undergoing an operation. “Hoorah! Great doctors, great results, feeling happy and read to rock after surgery,” she wrote on Instagram. “‘Hey cancer, F–k you!’”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!