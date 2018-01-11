Julia Louis-Dreyfus has the sweetest support system. The Veep actress, 56, shared a video on Instagram on Thursday, January 11, that her sons Henry and Charlie recorded for her in honor of her last day of chemotherapy.

“My beauty boys @henryhallmusic @charlie_hall made this for me today, my last day of chemotherapy,” Louis-Dreyfus captioned the clip, in which her boys lip-sync and dance to Michael Jackson’s “Beat It.” She added: “Pretty swell, right? Ain’t they sweet?”

The clip begins with text across the screen that reads: “Mom’s Last Chemo Day!!! BEAT IT!!! Love, Henry and Charlie.”

As previously reported, the Seinfeld alum revealed in September that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. “1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one,” she tweeted at the time. “The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”

Amid her cancer battle, the actress has been determined to continue working on Veep to the best of her ability, the show’s executive producer Frank Rich said in November. “Julia is undergoing treatment for breast cancer, and we’re obviously postponing production of the show – we were supposed to have started now – while she’s in treatment. But the expectation is that we will shoot again,” Rich explained on SiriusXM’s “Press Pool” at the time. “We have one more season we’re doing, which we’re incredibly excited about. Rather impressively, while we wait for her to gather her full strength, around her treatment we’ve been having with the cast in Los Angeles, table reads of scripts for the final season as they’re ready.”

“So it’s been quite something because she’s fighting a serious, what is for anybody, a real illness. And yet, wants to keep working as much as circumstances allow without being crazy about it,” he continued. “She’s a very strong person and we can’t wait to welcome her back at full speed.”

