When Julia Louis-Dreyfus took to Instagram on Wednesday, February 14, it wasn’t to share a gushy tribute to her husband of 31 years, Brad Hall.

“Hoorah! Great doctors, great results, feeling happy and ready to rock after surgery. “Hey cancer, F—k you!’” wrote the 57-year-old Veep actress. She then joked about the glamorous picture, “Here’s my first post-op photo.”

Louis-Dreyfus, who recently completed her last round of chemotherapy, has maintained an amazing sense of humor since revealing her breast cancer diagnosis in September 2017. Case in point: during a December treatment she posted an Instagram showing an apparent blood transfusion. “Getting ready for the holidays with my Xmas cocktail,” Louis-Dreyfus captioned the image. “#jollytransfusion #ivebeengood.”

The Seinfeld alum first spoke out about her health on September 28.

“1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one,” she tweeted at the time. “The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”

That same month, Louis-Dreyfus made history when she broke Candice Bergen’s record for the most Emmy wins for a singular role. She won her sixth trophy n a row for playing Selina Meyer on Veep. The HBO hit is ending after its upcoming seventh season.

Louis-Dreyfus and Hall are parents of sons Henry, 25, and Charlie, 20.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!