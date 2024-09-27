Dame Maggie Smith has died at age 89.

Smith’s sons Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens confirmed the news on Friday, September 27.

“She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday 27th September. An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end. She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother,” they said in a statement to the BBC. “We would like to take this opportunity to thank the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their care and unstinting kindness during her final days.”

They concluded: “We thank you for all your kind messages and support and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

Smith spent seven decades delighting audiences of all ages with starring roles on TV, in films and countless stage productions. cut her teeth in theater in the 1950s, ultimately winning the 1990 Best Actress in a Play Tony Award for her starring role in Lettice and Lovage.

That same year, Smith was honored by Queen Elizabeth II for her “contribution to the arts,” with the monarch bestowing her with the title of dame.

Related: The Royal Treatment! Celebs Who’ve Been Knighted By the British Monarchy A high honor! One of the most prestigious accolades that a British native can receive is a damehood or a knighthood from a member of the royal family. Queen Elizabeth II, her children and her grandchildren are permitted to hand out various awards to exemplary citizens of the Commonwealth. Per the official country’s website, a […]

The late Harry Potter star’s career boomed throughout the decades, racking up more than 100 award nominations and getting three-fourths of the way to an EGOT. In addition to her Tony, Smith won her first best actress Oscar in 1970 for The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie. Nine years later, she won her second Academy Award for her role in California Suite. She also earned four Emmy wins: three for her fan-favorite part as the Dowager Countess on Downton Abbey and one for My House in Umbria in 2003.

The Room With a View star scored some of her most famous and beloved roles in the ‘90s and 2000s. In the ‘90s, Smith starred in a wealth of popular films, including Hook, Sister Act and Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit. The early ‘00s saw her nab the part of Professor McGonagall in the Harry Potter franchise, a role which she played in every one of the series’ eight movies. For the next decade, the England native continued her reign onscreen, starring in Downton Abbey, the series, from 2010 to 2015 and reprising her role in the 2019 and 2022 films.

While maintaining a thriving career for seven decades, Smith also dedicated much time to her personal life. She married her first husband, Robert Stephens, in 1967, divorcing him eight years later. The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel star and the late actor shared sons Chris, 55, and Toby, 53.

Related: 'Harry Potter' Stars: Where Are They Now? Over the course of 10 years, the stars of Harry Potter brought magic, mischief and more to millions of fans around the world. Based on the series of seven books by J.K. Rowling, stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint captured the hearts of viewers between 2001 and 2011. The eight movies raked in […]

The same year that Smith finalized her divorce from Stephens, who died in 1995, she tied the knot with her second husband, Beverley Cross. She was married to the playwright for 23 years before his death in 1998.

Smith is survived by her two children.