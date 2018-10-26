Been there, done that. Bachelorette alum Dean Unglert is looking for love — but not within the confines of the reality TV show family.

“I think that I’ll stay away from the Bachelor Nation relationships for as long as I can,” Unglert, 27, told Us Weekly at the UNICEF Masquerade Ball on Thursday, October 25, in Los Angeles. “There’s so much pressure.”

The startup recruiter continued: “I do bad enough in relationships without pressure, so when there’s pressure on them I do even worse. Yeah, my last few relationships haven’t been so great because it’s like, everyone’s expecting so many things and then you like, try and hang onto those things because people want them for you and you want them for yourself.”

Unglert — who is best known for his stint on Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise season 4 and Bachelor Winter Games — added that his love life is moving “slowly.”

As for taking things into his own hands and getting on a dating app, Unglert told Us, “No, I’m not [on one.] But I have been told that they can be pretty successful.”

He added: “Before the show I was on a couple, and I would message people through that, but now I just want it to happen more naturally I think. Or just be single forever. Why not? There’s nothing wrong with that either.”

The Help! I Suck at Dating podcast host previously caused uproar during his time on Paradise when he was caught in a love triangle with costars Kristina Schulman and Danielle Lombard. He and Lombard called it quits on their relationship shortly after filming for the show ended.

Unglert went on to date Bachelor Nation’s Lesley Murphy. The former pair split in April 2018 after four months together.

