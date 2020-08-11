Here For The Right Reasons >Episode 24

Melissa Rycroft Recalls Being ‘Furious’ With Jason Mesnick, Says She Never Blamed Molly Malaney

It’s been more than a decade since Jason Mesnick infamously broke up with Melissa Rycroft for runner-up Molly Malaney — but the Bachelor season 13 winner can still recall how irritated she was during that dramatic After the Final Rose taping.

Jason Mesnick’s Season 13 of ‘The Bachelor’: Where Are They Now?

Read article

“I was so angry with the whole production. I was like, ‘They all lied to me. They all got me here. They got me dressed up.’ [And] I was furious with him for doing it to me,” Rycroft, 37, said on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast. “I didn’t even have feelings toward Molly because first of all, it’s not her fault. I mean, if he contacted her, she’s allowed to talk to him. And she can’t help if he wants to be with her. So there wasn’t any of that and I’ll be honest, I was so angry at the time I didn’t even think about what was happening on that stage as I was riding off in the limo.”

Jason Mesnick dumps Melissa Rycroft for Molly Malaney Chris Harrison Shares Bachelor Nation Update
Jason Mesnick dumps Melissa Rycroft for Molly Malaney ABC (2)

ABC revisited season 13 of The Bachelor, which aired in 2009, on the Monday, August 10, episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever. Mesnick made reality TV history at the time when he dumped Rycroft during a closed-set After the Final Rose six weeks after they got engaged because he was still thinking about Malaney, 35.

Jason Mesnick and Molly Malaney’s Unconventional ‘Bachelor’ Love Story

Read article

“Filming that was the most awkward thing in the entire world because I’m looking at everybody going you all knew exactly why you were coming here. It was bad,” Rycroft recalled, noting that production made her change when she arrived at the taping. “They put me in that shiny foil, strapless mini dress, they put the ring on my finger and backstage they had me watch the engagement video, which I’d never seen before [because] it hadn’t aired [yet]. So they got me all dolled up and all emotional.”

After his split from Rycroft, Malaney agreed to give Mesnick another chance. A year after they reunited, they wed in February 2010. The couple share 7-year-old daughter Riley. (Mesnick is also the father of 15-year-old Ty from his first marriage.)

Former 'Bachelor' Winners: Where Are They Now?

Read article

Rycroft, meanwhile, got back together with ex Tye Strickland shortly after her split from Mesnick — and has never watched the show back.

“I know people are gonna watch [The Bachelor: GOAT] and get so angry. [But] I’m like, ‘Listen, we are so OK, we and we are right where we’re supposed to be,” she told Us. “If Jason and I got married, it would have been the biggest blowup ever, like, it would have been terrible. We are not supposed to be together.”

Melissa Rycroft Recalls Being Furious With Jason Mesnick
Fernando Lucena/startraksphoto.com; Abc-Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock

Rycroft and Strickland, who wed in December 2009, share daughter Ava, 9, and sons Beckett, 6, and Cayson, 4.

For more from Rycroft, listen to Us Weekly‘s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast.

Episode 23

Ali F. Admits She Might Still Be With Frank If He Didn’t Quit ‘The Bachelorette’
Ali Fedotowsky is happily married to husband Kevin Manno, but the former Bachelorette isn’t afraid to admit her life could be very different if front-runner Frank Neuschaefer didn’t quit her season. Ali Fedotowsky’s...
Flip podcast card

Episode 22

Trista Sutter: Why ‘Bachelorette’ Has More Success Than ‘Bachelor’
Numbers don’t lie! Trista Sutter joined Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast to discuss why The Bachelorette has more success stories than The Bachelor. Bachelor Nation Couples Who Are Still...
Flip podcast card

Episode 21

Michelle Money: It Took ‘So Much Therapy’ to Move Past ‘The Bachelor’
Michelle Money has come a long way since she was dubbed the “villain” of Brad Womack’s season of The Bachelor — but the season 15 alum isn’t afraid to admit she misses that version of herself. Brad...
Flip podcast card

Episode 20

Matt James Wasn't Tyler C.'s Only Friend Set to Compete for Clare's Heart
Matt James wasn’t the only member of the quarantine crew who was set to look for love with Clare Crawley before The Bachelorette was forced to pause production. Still Happening! ‘The Bachelorette’ Season...
Flip podcast card

Episode 19

'Bachelor' OG Amanda Marsh Reveals She's Engaged, Alex Michel Is Married
Chris Harrison may not know Alex Michel’s current status, but his ex Amanda Marsh does! The Bachelor season 1 winner gave Us Weekly an exclusive update on our “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast. ‘The...
Flip podcast card