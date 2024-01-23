Marshall Glaze is engaged to girlfriend Chay Barnes.

“The journey to ‘Happily Ever After’ started on 12.23.23 ❤️💍,” the Love Is Blind alum, 28, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, January 23, alongside several shots from his and Barnes’ photoshoot.

In the first snap, the couple gazed into each other’s eyes as Barnes caressed Glaze’s face while showing off her ring on her other hand. Glaze rocked a brown suit and white dress shirt while Barnes stunned in a strapless white dress.

Another shot showed off Barnes’ excitement as she and Glaze held each other in front of the Seattle skyline. With Glaze’s back facing the camera, Barnes stood in front of her fiancé as they embraced.

In addition to the pair’s engagement photos, Glaze also shared a video from his elaborate proposal and how he called his former costar Irina Solomonova to help bring his vision to life.

“Such a special day 🥹 She had NO idea. GOTCHA!” he captioned the clip. “Special shoutout to @irina_solo & @solo___co for helping execute the vision for my proposal ❤️ LIB castmate coming in the clutch!”

While Glaze went into the pods looking for love, he didn’t find it until after the show. He revealed that he had been dating Barnes for almost a year during Love Is Blind: After The Altar in September 2023.

“Chay is the perfect woman for me. She’s the yin to my yang. Opposites attract,” he said at the time. “She’s quite literally my opposite and we mesh so well. That’s what I love the most about her.”

While on the show, Glaze established a connection with Jackie Bonds in the pods and proposed when the show filmed in 2022. However, the pair split before their wedding day as Bonds, 28, decided she wanted to pursue a romance with costar Josh Demas. (The duo ultimately split in September 2023.)

Despite getting his heart broken at the time, Glaze confessed to Us Weekly about how he wished the pair nothing but the best.

“I don’t have any ill will towards Jackie or Josh. We shared that experience for quite some time, and I’ll always have that to remember, and I am choosing to hold on to the good memories and let go of the hurtful ones and the one that ultimately ended us,” he exclusively told Us in April 2023. “I think that’s best to just put that under the bridge and keep moving and put that in the rearview.”