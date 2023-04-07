While Jackelina “Jackie” Bonds and Marshall Glaze waited until nearly one week before their wedding day to call off their whirlwind Love Is Blind engagement, they had navigated several challenges after leaving the Netflix pods.

“I knew as soon as we came back from Mexico and we started living together that it wasn’t gonna work out between me and Marshall,” Jackie, 26, exclusively confessed to Us Weekly.

The dental assistant and Marshall, 27, initially connected sight unseen in the Love Is Blind pods during season 4, which began airing on Netflix last month. While Jackie was torn between Marshall and costar Josh Demas, she eventually accepted the marketing manager’s marriage proposal. However, things took a turn once they met face-to-face and they started blending their lives.

Leading up to their wedding day, viewers saw Marshall and the California native get into a series of heated arguments. The groom complained that his fiancée tended to “ruminate” in her moods for long periods, referring to her as a “project” that he needs to fix up once they tie the knot.

“In this moment, this whole relationship with Jackie is very bleak,” Marshall said during a confessional in episode 8, noting he needed space away from their shared home. “The other night, she says that I needed to ‘boss up.’ The way that she made me feel in that moment when she said that ‘I wasn’t a man, that I wasn’t doing grown-man stuff,’ that hurts because I truly, genuinely do love this girl.”

During the episode, Jackie claimed that she wanted Marshall to be more “aggressive” and explained that she was upset that they do not have sex.

Ultimately, Marshall’s “project” retort was one of Jackie’s final straws to call off their engagement.

“[It was] that and then there was another comment that he had made, and I’m not gonna go into that because it’s very, very derogatory to a group,” Jackie claimed to Us about an alleged unaired conversation between the twosome, which he has not addressed. “But, he made that comment and I was just like, ‘Yeah, I’m cool. Once you disrespect me and call me out on my character, as a woman, I’m not standing for that. I’m outta here.’”

She continued: “Once [our breakup] was done, he got the dial tone. You couldn’t get in contact with me. I haven’t talked to him.”

In Friday’s episode, Jackie notably ghosted her wedding dress fitting with the other Love Is Blind women, to meet up with Josh, 30, who confessed that his pod feelings had not gone away. After returning home, she admitted to Marshall that it was time to call it on their romance. The Clover Park Technical College grad — who proclaimed that she was keeping her engagement ring after Marshall asked for it back — later speculated about the possibility of a reconciliation with Josh.

Marshall, however, told Us that he felt “100 percent blindsided” by his former fiancée’s renewed interest in the construction project manager.

“I don’t have any ill will towards Jackie or Josh. We shared that experience for quite some time, and I’ll always have that to remember, and I am choosing to hold on to the good memories and let go of the hurtful ones and the one that ultimately ended us,” the Baltimore native told Us. “I think that’s best to just put that under the bridge and keep moving and put that in the rear view.”

He added at the time: “I have no regrets. Everything happened how [it] was supposed to. Everything happens for a reason.”

Love Is Blind is currently streaming on Netflix. New episodes drop on Fridays.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi