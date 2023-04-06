As Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown prepare for their Love Is Blind wedding day, the future bride nearly hit her breaking point.

In Us Weekly’s exclusive clip from the Friday, April 6, episode, Tiffany, 37, and Brett, 36, have a candid conversation about their nuptial plans and whether or not all their guests can attend.

“I just feel so all over the place right now,” the client lead recruiter tearfully confessed to her fiancé, while he held her in his arms on the couch. “I just want my mom [to be] in town and [also] trying to plan everything, like [making] sure the bridesmaids have everything for their dresses. It’s just all too much.”

The design director, for his part, comforted Tiffany during her breakdown and told her that her feelings are valid especially considering their unconventional relationship timeline.

Brett proposed to Tiffany sight unseen in the Love Is Blind season 4 pods, which dropped on Netflix last month. The twosome sparked an immediate connection that nearly hit a snag after Tiffany fell asleep on her man one day before he popped the question.

“I still go to sleep early. I’ll just say that,” the Houston, Texas, native jokingly told Us in March, noting that she does “regret passing out” when Brett revealed that he loved her.

The twosome were able to overcome the narcoleptic hurdle and their connection continued to flourish after meeting face-to-face. Once they returned home from the cast’s Mexican getaway, the duo started figuring out practical compromises to blend their lifestyles.

“I think you have very good style and very good taste, [but] I just want to make sure it’s within a budget I feel comfortable spending,” Tiffany told her beau — whom she nicknamed “Bougie Brett” — during the seventh episode. “Here’s my thing: I don’t need to know everything you spend things on, just as long as you pay the bills. [And] I don’t want somebody telling me how I should be spending my money because I’m doing OK already.”

Brett concurred with his future wife’s ideas, noting he did not want to end up Venmoing each other for every little purchase. The Nike designer even offered to cover 60 or 75 percent of their bills after the wedding.

While the couple were seemingly on the same page, Tiffany noted in the Thursday clip that her overwhelming emotions were “driving me crazy” after “little things” had started slipping “through the cracks.”

She added: “I’m really trying to just have my s—t together since I got back to work [after our Mexico trip] and I can’t even get ahead. It’s stressing me out even more, it’s just all too much for me. It’s almost, like, I don’t want a wedding.”

Love Is Blind’s next batch of new episodes drop on Netflix on Friday, April 7.