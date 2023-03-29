After Zack Goytowski proposed to Irina Solomonova on Love Is Blind season 4, he poured his heart out musically.

“So, I wrote you a song,” the attorney, 31, told his newly minted fiancée, 26, on the Netflix reality TV series, which dropped its first five episodes on Friday, March 24, before busting out in song. “I was aching breaking down / The bluest guy the blues had found. You found me all alone / I found myself a Blarney Stone.”

He concluded: “Irina, I will love you forever and ever and ever, I do.”

The Solo founder enthusiastically nodded while listening to Zack’s tune through the pod walls before proclaiming that his proposal is “the easiest yes of my life” and that she “can’t wait to change the world” with her man.

Shortly after the debut Love Is Blind episodes were released, eagle-eyed viewers noticed that the Seattle resident’s ditty was reminiscent of the band Ludo’s “Sara’s Song.” Zack has since confirmed that he actually did not pen his so-called original track.

“Listen to the song that inspired the cringiest moment in LIB history,” the criminal defense lawyer jokingly wrote via Instagram Story on Tuesday, March 28, sharing a link to Ludo’s OG version.

The St. Louis-based rock musicians later revealed that they were aware of the twist on their single. “Yes, we know and the show got our permission. Glad to know you guys are looking out for us,” a post on the group’s Twitter account read on Saturday, March 25.

Zack — who proposed to Irina after breaking up with fellow contestant Bliss Poureetezadi — also sang the group’s “Lake Pontchartrain” and “Love Me Dead” in the pods, which did not make the show’s final edit.

“@ludoband I absolutely love you guys. I actually explain that this was not an original song and that I changed the lyrics to one of my favorite love songs,” Zack replied to the band’s Instagram post about his lyric change. “That was cut along with the rest of the song but a small portion.”

He added: “I also sang ‘Love Me Dead’ in the pods, probably should have sang that at the proposal instead of ‘Sara’s Song.’ … Our southern cast member @paulpeden appreciated [my rendition of] ‘Lake Ponchatrain.’”

While Irina said “yes” to Zack’s musical proposal, their relationship soon hit a snag when they entered the outside world face-to-face. After the Russia native struggled to physically connect with her new fiancé, they decided to break off their engagement during the cast’s Mexico vacation.

“[Meeting him] was a lot more challenging than I thought it was gonna be. Like, it was really hard to connect the connection we made in the pods versus being together,” Irina exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “I will say that when I saw him it wasn’t anything about his looks or anything, but I just had this gut feeling that something just didn’t feel right and I didn’t feel safe or comfortable. … It was just something that grew and I feel I was kinda trying to force or pressure myself to feel these feelings for him.”

The first five episodes of Love Is Blind are currently streaming on Netflix. New episodes drop on Fridays.