Love Is Blind Couples Who Is Still Together and Who Broke Up

Forming a connection! Since the premiere of Love Is Blind in 2020, fans have wondered how effective the concept of speed-dating without seeing the other person actually is.

Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, who got married on day 40 of the dating experiment, found their happily ever on the show. However, Lauren later admitted that finding The One on screen wasn’t as simple as it may have seemed.

“I think that the hardest thing for us at the time was just kind of learning how to let people’s opinions roll off of us,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2021. “I think that whenever you’re not so used to having so much attention and everyone’s opinions, it could be a lot of pressure and I think we’re human. You know, we’re not love robots. I definitely think that we went through a period where it was kind of difficult, but it didn’t take me long to snap out of it.”

At the time, the Georgia native revealed that the couple were excited for major milestones in their future, adding, “We definitely are starting our family planning. I’m not pregnant, let me preface by saying, however, we do have a little fur baby. His name is Spark. So, he’s our child for now and our work is our child.”

In honor of their three-year anniversary in November 2021, Cameron gushed about his love for his wife, writing via Instagram, “Happy birthday to my best friend! Thank you for marrying me on your birthday three years ago. As someone once said, ‘I am your gift’ 😂 But it was really like my birthday because I’ve found happiness with you that I never had before. I love you and the person you are🌻.”

During season 1, viewers also experienced the tumultuous side of trying to make a relationship work with Jessica Batten and Mark Cuevas. Although Mark was ready to tie the knot, Jessica ultimately ended up leaving her then-fiancé at the altar.

The Netflix personality admitted that there was too much pressure that came from being on the show.

“After the show wrapped, I didn’t date for quite a while just because it was a very traumatic experience,” Jessica shared with Us in December 2021. “More than anything, I was just trying to duck and cover, and fly under the radar.”

Jessica went on to find love with Benjamin McGrath after he slid into her DMs right before the COVID-19 lockdown in March 2020.

“We’ve spoken every day since then. That was March 14th, 2020,” she recalled during an interview with Us, noting that the foot-and-ankle surgeon was “really a nice distraction from all the other things that were happening so publicly.”

After one year of dating, Jessica and Benjamin got engaged in September 2021.

Scroll down to find out whether your favorite Love Is Blind couple is still together: