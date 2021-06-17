Too Hot to Handle’s Harry Sets the Record Straight on Francesca Reconciliation

Not looking back! Too Hot to Handle’s Harry Jowsey set the record straight on why he and ex-girlfriend Francesca Farago split after a brief reconciliation last month.

“We tried to give it another go, but [there was] just clear miscommunication on lot fronts,” Jowsey, 24, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, June 16, while promoting his “Tap In With Harry Jowsey” podcast. “I’ve been trying to handle the whole situation privately and offline. And that’s what I’m going to continue to do if there’s anything that arises with her.”

The Australia native added: “I can tell you now [until] forever [that] I’ll never be put in a relationship or put myself in that situation again.”

He explained that their relationship shifted once the cameras stopped rolling and they were thrown into the limelight when the dating series first aired.

“It’s very difficult when you have an extremely private relationship, you know, we kept it very private. We [were] filming the show that was private all the way through to when it [aired]. And then once the whole world kind of got a whiff of it, it was very crazy,” Jowsey recalled. “You have a relationship with just two people [and] now the whole world is putting their energy into it. It kind of, like, gets a little bit foggy, a little bit funky. It’s very difficult dating in this scene.”

The TV personality admitted he’s now learned “the best approach is to just keep it completely private until you’re rock solid and you know that like nothing can kind of tear you apart.” Unfortunately, he said his relationship with Farago “was always a little bit on edge. So it was very, very toxic on both sides.”

The Netflix star, who met Farago, 27, on season 1 of the reality dating show in March 2019, noted that he is now “one hundred percent single” despite rekindling his romance with his ex earlier this year.

The former couple’s relationship initially played out on Too Hot to Handle, which premiered in April 2020. Although they were together as of May 2020, Jowsey previously told Us that the pair had taken a break for eight months after filming wrapped in 2019.

After rekindling their romance, Jowsey proposed to Farago with a Ring Pop during the show’s reunion special in May 2020. Their reconciliation was short-lived, however, with Farago announcing their breakup that June via her YouTube channel.

Less than one year later, Jowsey caused a stir when he posted a series of photos with his ex while celebrating his birthday in Mexico in May.

“Champagne birthday 🍾 here’s to 24 💕,” he captioned the Instagram snaps, one of which showed the former couple cozied up together. Another photo highlighted them holding hands, which made some fans think they were back together.

Farago, for her part, posted a TikTok video from Mexico, revealing that Jowsey was in fact staying at the same hotel. The designer addressed their rekindled romance earlier this month during an appearance on the Domenick Nati Show.

“We were getting to know each other slowly. And then, he was just being extremely disrespectful to me online,” she claimed, calling her former beau a “piece of s—t.”

Despite all the drama between them, Jowsey told Us on Wednesday, “I just want all the best for her. I know she’s a great person and she’s got a really big heart, so I want her to be happy and find peace and love and continue to do great things.”

When it comes to his future with Farago, the Heartbreak Island winner hasn’t ruled out a professional reunion, telling Us he would “never say never” to doing a spinoff show with her.

“Obviously I still love her. I think she’s a great person. It would be good to be put in a situation where it’s super private again and we can figure it out,” Jowsey explained. “But again, for me now, like where I’m at mentally, I’m just focused on becoming the best version of myself.”

Part of the reality star’s personal makeover includes creating a successful podcast, which launched in March.

“I started it because I really enjoyed doing podcasts. I really enjoyed sitting down and, like, getting to know people. Because I’ve found that I don’t really, like, when you’re out and about, you don’t really have those, like, deep conversations with people,” Jowsey said of his latest venture. “I personally don’t talk about myself on my podcast. I’d rather learn about people and go from there. I found it’s been the most rewarding thing that I’ve done. And I love meeting new people.”

With reporting by Mandie DeCamp