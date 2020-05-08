They’re back! The cast of Netflix’s hit reality dating series Too Hot to Handle virtually reunited for a special hosted by narrator Desiree Burch. During the special, released on Friday, May 8, some of the most popular cast members revealed their current status.

When the show kicked off, 10 singles headed to an island with no idea of what they were getting themselves into — but they were ready to hook up. David Birtwistle, Harry Jowsey, Francesca Farago, Nicole O’Brien, Kelechi “Kelz” Dyke, Sharron Townsend, Chloe Veitch, Haley Cureton, Matthew Stephen Smith and Rhonda Paul made up the cast — at first.

After 24 hours — during which multiple people had already started making physical and emotional connections — the group was told that they’d have the chance to win $100,000 at the end of this. The only rule was that there was no sex of any kind allowed. Throughout the eight episodes, the rules were broken repeatedly and each hook up came at a different price.

Additionally, new cast members were brought in. Bryce Hirschberg joined the show in episode 3 and Lydia Clyma, Madison Wyborny and Kori Sampson joined in episode 6. Not everyone lasted for all eight episodes — Matthew couldn’t find a connection and chose to leave, while Haley, Kori and Madison were eliminated for not making the best of the opportunity.

In the end, the 10 remaining players were announced as the winners of $75,000.

The series was filmed over a year ago in April 2019, but one couple has remained: Francesca, 21, and Harry, 22, are currently in a long-distance relationship.

“He lived in Australia after filming, and then we were together [and] he came to visit me [in Vancouver]. And then we went to the east coast to visit my family. He met my parents, he met my Nona, he met all my friends,” she said exclusively on Us Weekly’s “Watch With Us” podcast after the show ended. “And then I went to Australia a few weeks later to meet his family. So that’s been great.”

Although they’re quarantined separately, Harry just moved into a new place in Los Angeles, where she plans to move after the pandemic is over.

“We took a little bit of a break, and then when we got back together, it’s been easier because he obviously lives a two-hour flight away now instead of on the other side of the world,” she shared with Us. “We’re apart until this is over, so that’s been really difficult, but we’re just looking forward to when this is finally all done, we can finally move in together and get a few dogs, maybe a cat.”

So, where do the others stand? Scroll through the gallery below for updates revealed during the reunion.