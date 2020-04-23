From the moment they saw each other, Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey were into each other. They kissed before the rules were announced on the first episode of Too Hot to Handle and continued a relationship for the duration of filming, despite the no-hookup rule.

Although they managed to break the most rules out of all the cast, it was seemingly worth it as they are still together today, Francesca, 21, revealed on the Thursday, April 23, episode of the “Watch With Us” podcast.

“He lived in Australia after filming, and then we were together [and] he came to visit me [in Vancouver]. And then we went to the east coast to visit my family. He met my parents, he met my Nona, he met all my friends,” Francesca explained of the 22-year-old. “And then I went to Australia a few weeks later to meet his family. So that’s been great.”

The bathing suit designer explained that they did take a break for a few months to “regroup,” since it was difficult being in a long-distance relationship. However, he moved to Los Angeles and things have been much easier. In fact, she’s moving there after the quarantine is done.

“He was planning a big move to L.A. so we had a little bit of a break, and then when we got back together, it’s been easier because he obviously lives a two-hour flight away now instead of on the other side of the world,” she said. “Unfortunately, now, we’re not quarantined together because I can’t be in the states and he can’t be here. So we’re apart until this is over. So that’s been really difficult, but we’re just looking forward to when this is finally all done, we can finally move in together and get a few dogs, maybe a cat.”

During the season, the couple had many ups and downs but the hardest part was not hooking up, she shared with Us, especially since they had a connection early on.

“It sounds so trivial because realistically, we take away sex, it’s not the end of the world. But my perspective is, like, I was already so close with Harry and we did get physical and we were looking forward to a great few weeks of just getting to know each other on every single level,” she explained. “I’m a very sexual person, like, physical affirmation is big for me. So when that was all taken away, I kind of had to reevaluate how to go about the relationship.”

The model also noted that while many people were taking the rules seriously, they didn’t understand why she and Harry were so upset.

“I think Harry and I both cried. We’re both like, ‘We’re leaving. We’re packing bags. We’re going home together!’ We both were very upset, but after a day of being upset about it, we realized, ‘OK, let’s immerse ourselves in this experience. And if we want to slip up and lose some money, who cares? We don’t have the money anyway!’ That was our mindset from there on out.”

Ultimately, she had no regrets because losing money brought them closer each time.

“We ended up stronger than ever, and even though the group didn’t like it and was against us, we came out of it the strongest and our relationship is amazing,” she said.

For more from Francesca, including her thoughts on Haley Cureton, her family's reaction to the show and more, listen to the full episode above.

Too Hot to Handle is streaming now on Netflix.