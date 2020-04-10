Meet the Cast of Netflix’s Steamy New Reality Show ‘Too Hot to Handle’

Addicted to The Circle or Love Is Blind? Your next obsession is coming soon. On Friday, April 10, Netflix dropped the first trailer for Too Hot to Handle, their new reality show that follows a group of 10 sexy singles as they think they’re embarking on an “erotic summer” in a tropical paradise.

In the beginning of the trailer, one contestant calls it “Heaven on Earth” after seemingly laying eyes on the extremely attractive cast.

However, they’re quickly thrown off by a major twist: the cast, who admit they love a casual hookup and are described as “serial hot, horny swipers,” have to abstain from sex in order to win the $100,000 grand prize. “No kissing, no heavy petting, and no self-gratification of any kind” is allowed, but as they say — rules are meant to be broken.

“This retreat is to help you gain deeper emotional connections,” Lana, the Alexa-like device who has eyes everywhere, tells the group. “Money will be deducted for any sexual activity.”

The rules are clearly not followed though. We took a close look at the trailer to find out just who was hooking up: Haley and Francesca are shown kissing, as are Chloe and a mystery man and David and a mystery woman. (Do new people come into the competition? It sure seems that way!)

Elsewhere in the trailer, Kelz is shown in a hot tub with Francesca getting very close to kissing; he is also shown in the shower with someone. Later, Francesca appears to be leaning in to kiss Harry.

“I don’t want to break the rules,” Harry says to her at one point — and she’s completely shocked.

So, how much money will they lose per rendezvous? That’s yet to be determined.

Too Hot to Handle hits Netflix Friday, April 17. For now, scroll through the gallery below to meet the cast.