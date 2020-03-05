The cast of Love Is Blind truly believes that love is blind. Jessica Batten and Mark Cuevas, Matt Barnett and Amber Pike, Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, Kelly Chase and Kenny Barnes, Giannina Gibelli and Damian Powers and Diamond Jack and Carlton Morton have a bond like no others: They are six couples who got engaged before ever laying eyes on each other.

During season 1 of Netflix’s dating show, six couples each got engaged within 10 days and had the chance to meet, go on vacation together, move in together and ultimately, plan a wedding.

While five of the six pairs made it to the wedding, Diamond, 28, and Carlton, 34, did not. During their first night together in Mexico, he revealed that he is sexually fluid. While she was accepting, she was angry he hadn’t told her and ultimately, they had a blowout fight that ended in her taking off her ring, him throwing it in the pool and them leaving separately.

The other five couples worked on their relationships for 30 days until it was time to say “I do.” Amber, 26, and Barnett, 27, had their ups and downs but both happily said “I do,” as did Lauren, 32, and Cameron, 29.

Unfortunately, others didn’t get such a happy ending. Gigi, 25, was brokenhearted when Damian, 28, turned her down at the altar; Mark, 24, was embarrassed when Jessica, 34, said no; and Kenny, 27, was angry and upset when Kelly, 32, walked away from him.

So, what happened when all six couples came face-to-face at the Thursday, March 5, reunion special? Scroll through the gallery below for the reunion’s biggest revelations.