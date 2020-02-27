‘Love Is Blind’ Finale: Which Couples Said ‘I Do’ — and Who Walked Away?

Warning: This contains spoilers from the Thursday, February 27, finale of Love Is Blind.

I do … or not? Five couples made it to the altar during the season 1 finale of Love Is Blind — but only two tied the knot. Heading into the finale, each of the pairs were at a good place, but they’d all been on very different journies over the 40-day experiment.

Jessica Batten and Mark Cuevas had a rocky relationship from the start. Jessica, 34, couldn’t seem to move past the fact that Mark, 24, was so much younger than her. However, he was determined to prove that he loved her and was mature enough for marriage and children.

In addition to the age difference, she seemed to be still caught up on Matt Barnett. Jessica connected with the 27-year-old early on in the pods, and although he admitted he could see himself proposing to her, he ultimately connected stronger with Amber Pike and they got engaged. The cocktail waitress, 26, and the engineer had a seemingly wonderful relationship — both emotionally and physically.

Speaking of a physical connection, Giannina Gibelli and Damian Powers were one of the strongest pairs at the top of the season. However, as they got to know each other, Damian, 28, realized that Gigi, 25, seemed to self-sabotage when something seemed too good to be true. It caused many big blowups in their relationship and they were nervous before heading to the altar.

Elsewhere, Kelly Chase and Kenny Barnes were focused on taking their relationship slow. Although Kenny, 27, wanted a physical relationship with the health coach, 32, she was hesitant to fully let him in. In fact, they headed to the altar without ever sleeping together.

Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton may have had the most to overcome as they faced the struggles of being a biracial couple but their bond was strong from day one. Cameron, 29, reassured her family that race wasn’t something he ever saw — and he loved Lauren, 32, enough to overcome any obstacles.

So, who vowed to spend their lives together? Scroll through the gallery below: