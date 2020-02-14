Is it possible to fully fall in love without ever seeing the person? That’s the question on Netflix’s Love Is Blind. The first five episodes dropped on Friday, February 14, showing the singles getting to know each other inside the pods, connections being made and proposals happening.

The couples have 10 days in the pods — and can propose whenever. The “experiment” runs over 38 days: From the day they begin talking in the pods, to going on vacation, meeting each other’s families and a wedding.

However, it’s a bit complicated in the beginning since some people make multiple connections.

Jessica Batten was at a tough spot at the beginning. At the end of the first episode, Mark Cuevas and her were crazy about each other but she was hesitant about their age difference — she’s 34 while he’s 25. When Matt Barnett, who she had also been connecting with, explained that he was thrown off my Mark’s confidence in them, he also told Jess that he’d “propose tomorrow” to her. That statement was a game-changer for Jessica. So, she told Mark that she wasn’t fully in with him.

However, Barnett, 27, then started making other connections and actually told Jess the next day he didn’t know if that’s what he meant. Ultimately, he chose to propose to Amber Pike instead and Mark proposed to Jess.

That’s only two of the couples! Here’s a breakdown of all the pairs who got engaged — and what happened when all the couples headed to Mexico for a few nights together: