Is it possible to fall in love with someone without coming face-to-face? That’s the question hosts Vanessa and Nick Lachey ask the contestants on Love Is Blind, the new reality dating series, produced by Kinetic Content, the team behind Married at First Sight. The show will take a look at deep, emotional connections made before any physical contact happens.

“I’ve met the person I want to spend the restive my life with,” one contestant says in the trailer, released on Thursday, January 30. “I’ve never seen her before.”

The show will follow singles who are searching for true love, not based on what they look like. With no distractions from the outside world, the men and women head into small rooms called pods, where they get to know members of the opposite sex — without seeing them at all, just simply hearing their voices.

Once a meaningful connection is made, one single proposes and gets to meet their fiancé. However, can they make it down the aisle? After getting engaged, the pairs head back into the real world and plan their fast-approaching wedding day while also discovering whether their emotional connection can turn into a physical one in time.

In the trailer, the singles open up about everything while inside the pods. However, it’s after they get engaged that each contestant starts to learn more; during the trailer, one man learns about his fiancée’s student debt. Another faces the challenges of an interracial relationship.

“This marriage is tearing me and my family apart,” one man says in the clip. Another couple yells at each other and the woman throws a drink at the man.

The trailer also shares a tiny bit of one wedding — and a woman running down the street in her gown.

The 10-part series will roll out over three weeks on Netflix. The first 5 episodes will debut on Thursday, February 13. The next 4 will drop on Thursday, February 20. The two-hour finale will debut on Thursday, February 27.