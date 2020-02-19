Is the honeymoon stage over? That may be the case for Giannina Gibelli and Damian Powers, one of the couples on Love Is Blind.

In Us Weekly‘s exclusive sneak peek of episode 7 of the Netflix series, Giannina, 25, and Damian, 28, seemingly take it back to the way they met as they fight. Instead of facing each other, she stands in the kitchen and yells at him without seeing him; meanwhile, he lays in bed in the next room.

“You know how you tell me this is the best sex of your life? Have you noticed that I don’t return the compliment? I don’t say it’s the best sex of my life, too,” the business owner says. He responds, explaining that she always says it was “great” after they spend the night together.

“It’s great but it’s not f–king mind-blowing,” she responds. The industry supply company manager is surprised but when he starts to explain that he never initiates it between them, she cuts him off and starts to yell.

“That’s the problem — thank you so much,” she says. “Why? Why don’t you initiate it? Why don’t you seduce me, even though I jump on you every freaking second? Why don’t you just look at me and take it. I do not understand. Why can’t you just seduce me?”

Damian then tries to explain that their up and down relationship doesn’t help. While the duo appeared to be on the same page at the beginning of the show — they even said “I love you” within days of meeting — something has definitely changed. At this point in the show, there’s only 19 days until their wedding.

“You put me on an emotional roller coaster, that’s why I don’t initiate it,” he explains to his fiancée. “I don’t know when you’re up or down. You know where passion comes for me, where strong love comes for me and great sex? When we can have a good f–king day, G, [when] you don’t have to take a great moment and crush it with something because you feel like it’s going too good.”

The next four episodes of Love Is Blind will debut on Netflix Thursday, February 20.