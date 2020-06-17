His side of the story. Too Hot to Handle alum Harry Jowsey addressed his recent breakup with Francesca Farago with an emotional YouTube video on Wednesday, June 17, titled “I broke up with her.”

The 22-year-old reality star admitted he was “taking ownership” of his choices as he spoke out one day after the 27-year-old Canadian confirmed their split in a lengthy video of her own. Jowsey met Farago while filming the Netflix dating series in March 2019, one year before the show aired on the streaming platform, and proposed to her with a Ring Pop during the show’s reunion episode in May. As he continued to share his perspective with his fans, the Australia native admitted he was “infatuated” with his ex before their split.

“You can literally go back and watch the show and you will see how infatuated I am by Francesca,” he said. “I was so in love and I was so drawn to her and my eyes have never been for anyone but Francesca.”

The former couple was set to move to Los Angeles together before being forced to quarantine separately amid the coronavirus pandemic. After facing a “very dark point” in his life when filming of the series wrapped, the pair put their relationship on pause — but eventually decided to give their love a second chance.

“I saw Francesca and I remember holding her … and I could feel how much she still loved me and I just didn’t have that feeling anymore,” he said of their first breakup, becoming emotional as he spoke. “But … I didn’t want to let go because I knew what we had was super, super rare.”

Though their romance didn’t last, Jowsey reassured fans that Farago would always have a special place in his heart. “To find what we had on a reality tv show in the most insane experience to being told that it has to be completely private for like a year and then to have that relationship suddenly super public and a lot of pressure and a lot of eyes and a lot of people focused on your every move … I’m always gonna have a soft spot in my heart for her,” he said.

While the model alleged that she and her ex “had different mindsets” about their relationship and that “a lot of rumors that came up” about him “turned out to be true,” Jowsey said he “never lied” about anything before their split.

“There is literally nothing to hide and I’m an open book. I’m open and transparent about everything,” he claimed. “When we were together, we were always on edge, always. We would have the highest highs — the best highs, like, the happiest moments of my entire life were with her. But when things were bad, they were really bad. So every time we would fight, it would just be the worst and most depressed times in my entire life.”

Despite his broken heart, Jowsey had nothing but kind words for the swimwear designer.

“I don’t want anyone to pick sides, I don’t want anyone to attack one person or say this or that,” he concluded on Wednesday. “I just had to end it because number one, I knew that if I continued to be with Francesca, it would end up with her being seriously heartbroken or me continuing to be seriously depressed in the relationship. She’s a wonderful person, she’s so gorgeous and everyone’s right. She’s well and truly out of my league. She’s a superstar and I’m so proud of her.”