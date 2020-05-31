Too Hot to Handle's Bryce Hirschberg and Nicole O'Brien Split

Bryce Hirschberg and Nicole O’Brien have called it quits on their relationship after more than one year of dating, Us Weekly can confirm.

The pair — who met while filming Netflix’s dating series Too Hot to Handle — have split just one month after going public with their romance, Hirschberg’s rep confirmed to Us on Sunday, May 31.

Hirschberg, 30, and O’Brien, 23, weren’t romantically involved on the show but became one of Too Hot to Handle‘s success stories. During filming, Hirschberg briefly dated O’Brien’s closest friend Chloe Veitch. The Ireland native, for her part, did not date any fellow cast members.

However, the duo developed a connection in April 2019 after the show wrapped while on a cast trip to Mexico. Hirschberg told OprahMag.com in April that he and O’Brien “thrived in the real world.”

“He wasn’t really my cuppa tea at the start,” O’Brien added. “But getting to know him more and more, we formed a proper bond and connection.”

The former couple became Instagram official earlier this month when O’Brien shared a picture of the pair hugging by the water.

“Looking forward to (hopefully) seeing you soon,” O’Brien captioned the post on May 13 to which Hirschberg replied, “One day.”

The reality star told Oprahmag.com that she and Hirschberg “Facetime all the time” while dealing with their long-distance relationship amid the coronavirus quarantine.

Although Hirschberg has been in the middle of a breakup, he appeared in good spirits when he celebrated his birthday over Memorial Day weekend with his Too Hot to Handle costars Harry Jowsey and Matthew Stephen Smith and Joe Exotic‘s husband, Dillon Passage.

“Birthday boy. The man, the myth, the legend,” Passage, 24, captioned a photo via Instagram of Hirschberg celebrating on his house boat in Marina del Rey, California.