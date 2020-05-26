Crazy crossover! Tiger King star Dillon Passage spent Memorial Day weekend partying with Too Hot to Handle‘s Bryce Hirschberg for his 30th birthday bash.

“Birthday boy. The man, the myth, the legend,” Passage, 24, captioned an Instagram Story of Hirschberg celebrating on his house boat in Marina del Rey, California. The two Netflix personalities were also joined by Hirschberg’s costars Harry Jowsey and Matthew Stephen Smith to mark the milestone birthday. The party was well-documented on social media, with both Hirschberg and Passage sharing a number of silly selfies with one another on their Instagram Stories.

The birthday fun continued on Sunday, May 25, when Passage reconnected with Jowsey to ring in the Australia native’s 23rd year. “My first trip to LA was epic,” Passage wrote alongside a candid snap of him and Jowsey leaning casually on the hood of a car. “Glad to have spent it with you for your 23rd! Next time you’re coming to Florida.”

Passage rose to fame after being featured on the gripping Netflix docuseries Tiger King alongside his husband, Joe Exotic (real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage), a notorious big cat enthusiast. Maldonado-Passage, 57, was convicted on 17 charges of animal abuse and two counts of murder for hire against his nemesis, Carole Baskin, and is currently serving a 22-year sentence in federal prison. Nearly two years after Maldonado-Passage’s arrest, Passage is looking forward to being able to visit his husband behind bars in Texas.

“You know, I miss Joe and it sucks not being able to touch him,” Passage told Us Weekly exclusively in April. “But still being able to talk to him, you know, that’s really what has kept us going strong. That’s really all we can look forward to at this point. Other than the fact that he may get pardoned, and he may not, but really the main goal is to get his sentence lessened if he can’t get out of jail immediately.”

Maldonado-Passage was previously in a three-way marriage with John Finlay and Travis Maldonado — and the zoo owner has spoken with Passage about opening up their marriage to other people while he’s serving time.

“I’ve been through a lot. I’m only 24 years old. Nobody ever would have expected that this would happen or that, you know, my life would be this way,” Passage told Us. “But he said, you know, ‘If you ever find somebody that is important to you and you think that you need to move on, I’d be OK with letting you do that.'”