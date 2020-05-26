What to Watch This Week While Social Distancing

The show must go on. While several Hollywood productions remain on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic, America’s Got Talent returns for season 15 with new judges on Tuesday, May 26.

After Julianne Hough’s departure and Gabrielle Union’s controversial exit, NBC enlisted Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum to join Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel for season 15.

While Klum previously judged the reality competition from 2013 to 2018, the Modern Family alum will make her debut on Tuesday.

“I’m so happy to join my new family on AGT,” Vergara told Us Weekly in a statement in February. “This is a new and exciting next chapter for me and I’m extremely proud to be the first Latin judge on the show. I can’t wait to watch all the talent and have fun with all you guys!”

The former Project Runway host, for her part, celebrated her reunion with Cowell, Mandel and host Terry Crews.

“I’m so excited to be back at AGT with Simon, Howie and Terry. The fact that Sofia Vergara is joining us is the icing on an already delicious cake,” Klum said at the time.

AGT isn’t the only show with new episodes airing. Scroll through the gallery below for what’s on this week, which will be updated each day.