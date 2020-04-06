Hey, all you cool cats and kittens! It’s safe to say that the Tiger King craze hasn’t gone unnoticed by the stars (Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen binge-watched the docuseries). But there are some who’ve taken their love for the Netflix hit to the next level by dressing up as the eclectic cast for their social media followers.

Britney Spears, Beyonce, Michael Jackson and More Stars With Connections to ‘Tiger King’

The first to serve up smiles on the ‘gram was Jared Leto. The Suicide Squad actor fully committed to impersonating the infamous Joe Exotic by wearing an unbuttoned gold glitter Western-inspired shirt styled with a cowboy hat, sporty red sweatpants and a stuffed animal tiger. He managed to make the ensemble look chic and aptly captioned the pics, “#JaredLetoTigerKing.”

After Leto nearly broke the Internet with his costume, Sylvester Stallone and his family decided to give the 48-year-old actor a run for his money. The Rocky alum teamed up with his wife, Jennifer Flavin Stallone, three daughters and the family pup to dress up as the entire cast of Tiger King. Unsurprisingly, the photos were epic.

Shocked by ‘Tiger King’? 14 More Documentaries to Stream Now

Each member of the family posted a photo from the iconic photoshoot to Instagram. Jennifer dressed up as Big Cat Rescue founder Carole Baskin and iconically dressed up their dog as a big cat. She captioned the fam photo, “Quarantine has made us go Tiger King!🦁🦁🦁#tigerking.”

As the nation continues to self-quarantine at home during the COVID-19 outbreak, this has proved to be the perfect time for people to experiment with TikTok dances or recruit family members to create Tiger King-themed costumes, just ’cause.

The Best Celebrity Hair Transformations of 2020: Miley Cyrus, Barbie Ferreira, Jada Pinkett Smith and More!

Keep scrolling to see all the celebs who’ve dressed up as Joe Exotic or another member of the G.W. Zoo for fun.