Not long before Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness premiered on Netflix and became a global sensation, celebrities including Beyoncé, Shaquille O’Neal and Odell Beckham Jr. visited the parks featured in the true crime series.

O’Neal has made several trips to Joseph “Joe Exotic” Maldonado-Passage’s Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Oklahoma, while Beyoncé, Beckham Jr. and Floyd Mayweather have posed with animals at Bhagavan “Doc” Antle’s Myrtle Beach Safari in South Carolina.

Cassie and Alex Fine, meanwhile, starred in a PSA for Antle’s park in July 2019, one month before their wedding. They posed in a swimming pool with a large tiger and spoke about ways to save the endangered species.

“The tiger stands as the last great sentinel of the forest,” the bull rider said in the video. “If we lose the tiger, we will lose a piece of ourselves forever.”

The “Me & U” singer continued, “But if we save the tiger, we could save the world.”

Other stars have been connected to the Tiger King world without ever making trips to the controversial cast members’ parks. Antle was on stage with Britney Spears during her performance at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards, while alligators that once belonged to Michael Jackson lived at Greater Wynnewood.

Tiger King, which hit Netflix on March 20, follows the years-long feud between Maldonado-Passage, a tiger breeder, and Carole Baskin, an animal rights activist. Their drama ended when the big cat collector was arrested in 2018 and later found guilty of hiring someone to attempt to kill the Big Cat Rescue owner.

Scroll down to see some of the celebrities who have been connected to the show.